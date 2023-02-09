Debate about Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan is underway and one often addressed aspect of the drafted approach is how livestock owners will get compensated for animal loss due to wolf depredation.
The compensation program included in the drafted plan means giving livestock owners fair market value of up to $8,000 per animal that is killed, with animals covered being cattle, horses, burros, sheep, lambs, swine, llama, alpaca, goats, and guard or herding animals. Pets are not included. It's also worth noting that compensation is still limited at fair market value if the animal dies while getting veterinarian care that was the result of depredation.
While conflict minimization techniques are not a requirement of livestock producers, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working with livestock owners to help implement successful tactics as a means of preventing loss. Livestock owners utilizing conflict minimization techniques can claim up to seven missing animals per one confirmed depredation, while those not utilizing the techniques can only claim five missing animals per confirmed depredation, thus incentivizing people to use conflict minimization techniques. These techniques include a number of non-lethal deterrents, such as fladry, range riders, and scare devices.
The burden of proof of loss due to wolf depredation is placed on the claimant. Livestock owners are also able to apply for itemized production losses, which can include missing animals, decreased weight of animals (something that can result from added stress of predators), decreased conception rates (also stress related), and more. In the case of factors like lower conception rates, baseline numbers from at least three years must be used to show impact.
While many are quick to assume that wolves will be a major threat to livestock, the verdict is still out.
Several instances of wolf depredation on cattle in Colorado have already taken place since a single wolf pack naturally migrated into the state in 2020. That being said, other predator species tend to pose a greater risk to livestock in other places around the country where larger populations of wolves are already present.
For example, in states of Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, cattle losses where the predator species could be identified were attributed to wolves only 1.8 percent of the time.
A final draft of the reintroduction plan is expected in April, with approval likely in May.
Read more about the draft plan for wolf reintroduction here.
