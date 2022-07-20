The topic of wolf reintroduction in Colorado continues to be widely discussed as invested parties mull over the many details involved. One big question that many residents share seems to be – "how many wolves will be released around the state?"
The ultimate goal after reintroduction is to create a self-sustaining population, which would mean bringing the wolf out of an initial 'endangered' designation to the 'threatened' designation and then out of that. The Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Technical Working Group has released thresholds related to each phase, providing benchmarks for the reintroduction process.
Assuming all deadlines are met by the end of the year and the yet-to-be finalized wolf reintroduction plan rolls out, the first goal will be bringing the local population of the species up to at least 50 animals for a four-year stretch. After four successive years at this level, the gray wolf would move from 'state endangered' to 'state threatened.'
Once status of the species population has improved to 'state threatened,' breaking past that designation will require at least 150 wolves in the state for two successive years or a population of at least 200 wolves statewide at any given time.
At that point, the gray wolf would be delisted as an animal of concern in Colorado, though it wouldn't fall into the game category, meaning people couldn't hunt the animals quite yet. However, if the species population continues to grow, the Technical Working Group of the project does leave the door open to potential game status, though specifics would be determined at a later date.
It will also be possible for the species to move backward in terms of population health. If there are less than 150 wolves in Colorado for two consecutive years after delisting, the wolf will be listed as 'state threatened' again. If the population drops to less than 50 for two years, the species will be considered 'state endangered.'
The exact places where wolves will be reintroduced is yet to be determined, as is the speed of the reintroduction and the source of the wolves. However, it has been said that the reintroduction will take place on the Western Slope.
As can always be expected, some people have expressed criticism of the benchmarks, with one opinion being that they are too low. In a recent report released by a group of 14 conservation and wildlife organizations, the claim is made that Colorado can support up to 1,000 wolves or at least 150 packs (they state this would be about 750 wolves). This conglomerate calls for a number in this range to be the long-term goal for achieving a successful introduction.
The development of the official plan remains underway.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Public Information Supervisor Travis Duncan, "Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on track to complete the Wolf Restoration and Management plan and restore gray wolves in Colorado by the end of 2023."
