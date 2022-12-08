It's official – World Cup venues for 2026 have been announced, spanning across the US, Mexico, and Canada.
While there won't be a stadium located in Denver (or elsewhere in Colorado), it's less than 10 hours to drive to one of them.
Here's a breakdown of how long it would take to drive to each World Cup venue in the United States from Denver, Colorado:
- Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 20 hours, 53 minutes
- Boston (Foxborough) – Gillette Stadium: 29 hours
- Dallas – AT&T Stadium: 11 hours, 58 minutes
- Houston – NRG Stadium: 15 hours, 56 minutes
- Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium: 8 hours, 55 minutes
- Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium: 15 hours, 26 minutes
- Miami – Hard Rock Stadium: 30 hours
- New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium: 26 hours
- Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field: 26 hours
- San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium: 19 hours, 7 minutes
- Seattle – Lumen Field: 20 hours, 5 minutes
Do you think Denver should have been a location for the 2026 World Cup? Let us know why or why not in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I don't know how Denver managed to not land a slot. We have the venues, we have a sports-mad population and I think we'd strongly support it, alongside the many travelers who would come here to enjoy the matches.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.