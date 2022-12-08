Soccer stadium Photo Credit: jamesteohart (iStock).

It's official – World Cup venues for 2026 have been announced, spanning across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

While there won't be a stadium located in Denver (or elsewhere in Colorado), it's less than 10 hours to drive to one of them.

Here's a breakdown of how long it would take to drive to each World Cup venue in the United States from Denver, Colorado:

  • Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 20 hours, 53 minutes
  • Boston (Foxborough) – Gillette Stadium: 29 hours
  • Dallas – AT&T Stadium: 11 hours, 58 minutes
  • Houston – NRG Stadium: 15 hours, 56 minutes
  • Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium: 8 hours, 55 minutes
  • Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium: 15 hours, 26 minutes
  • Miami – Hard Rock Stadium: 30 hours
  • New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium: 26 hours
  • Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field: 26 hours
  • San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium: 19 hours, 7 minutes
  • Seattle – Lumen Field: 20 hours, 5 minutes

Do you think Denver should have been a location for the 2026 World Cup? Let us know why or why not in the comments.

Skip Schweiss
Skip Schweiss

I don't know how Denver managed to not land a slot. We have the venues, we have a sports-mad population and I think we'd strongly support it, alongside the many travelers who would come here to enjoy the matches.

