Later this week, an arctic cold front capable of ushering in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills as low as -52 degrees is coming to Colorado. As officials urge Coloradans to protect themselves and their animals from dangerously cold weather, what will that mean for Colorado's wildlife?
"Wild animals have many physical and behavioral adaptations that allow them to survive sub-freezing temperatures and have survived outdoors on their own for millions of years without the intervention of humans," said Statewide Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Joseph Livingston.
"Old, young, and sick animals die every winter, and some will die during the upcoming freezing temperatures, but overall populations will survive," he said.
Some of Colorado's animals like some birds, skunks, chipmunks, squirrels, and raccoons can enter a light hibernation phase called torpor. During torpor, animals can lower their heart and respiratory rates.
"Animals such as deer and squirrels have thick fur coats that grow thicker every winter to help them survive these sorts of temperatures. They will hunker down together to share warmth, avoid open windy areas and stay put for days without eating. They can survive only on fat reserves while they wait for conditions to improve."
Keep in mind, pets and livestock have been domesticated by humans and have lost their natural adaptations that allow them to survive cold weather. This means they can no longer survive these extreme conditions on their own. Find tips on how to protect your pets this week here.
