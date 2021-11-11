It's been an interesting start to the winter in Colorado, with a few early snowstorms dropping significant totals in the mountains, followed by a bit of dryness – especially in the lower elevation regions of the state.
Currently, the snow water equivalent in Colorado is at 85 percent of the median. This is a big drop from the 189 percent of the to-date median that was reported on October 28. While that drop seems very significant, there's more to the story.
While the start of November has been relatively dry statewide (following big snow at the end of October), certain regions have been particularly lacking this month.
The Upper Rio Grande river basin in southern Colorado is at just 54 percent of the median to-date snowpack. While this region is the farthest behind the median, the San Miguel-Dolores-Animas river basin is close, at 55 percent of the median to-date snowpack. That river basin is adjacent to the Upper Rio Grande river basin, found in the southwest corner of the state.
Aside from the South Platte river basin (at 82 percent of the median), which stretches from Denver to the northeast corner of Colorado, other river basins are within a few percent of the to-date median snowpack, considering data going back to 1991. The only part of the state that's ahead on snowpack is the Gunnison river basin, which is currently at 107 percent of the to-date median.
This is a significant shift from a couple weeks ago, when on October 28, the San Miguel-Dolores-Animas river basin was at 323 percent of the to-date median. Now at 55 percent, this portion of the state has seen the most significant slippage.
A recent drop-off in precipitation has not only resulted in a below-median snowpack, it's also predictably resulted in additional dryness. While drought is much more severe in Colorado compared to three months ago, conditions are far from how bad they were last year.
