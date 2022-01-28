Some places around the country cost a bit more to call home.
Here's what a few different sources have to say about where Colorado ranks in terms of 'cost of living':
Missouri Economic Research and Information Center: Colorado ranks 34th in terms of 'cost of living' nationwide, based on an index where a higher ranking indicates a higher cost. The District of Columbia is included on this list of 51, ranking after Colorado. See the full list here. This cost of living index used data from the third quarter of 2021.
On this most recent ranking, Colorado scored a 105.8 on this specific 'cost of living' index, with an even 100 representing the national 'cost of living.' This compares to Hawaii's national-high score of 185.6 and Mississippi's national-low score of 85.1.
World Population Review: Colorado ranked 33rd on the World Population Review's 'cost of living' list, which did not include DC. See that full list here. This cost of living index was created using data from November 2020.
US News & World Report: Colorado ranked 36th when it came to 'cost of living,' but ranked 43rd when it came to overall affordability. This ranking was so low due to a housing affordability ranking of 48th. These rankings are based on 2020 data.
USA Today: An older, but still interesting, 2018 report put the value of a Coloradan's dollar at just 97 cents, which was the 11th lowest nationwide.
So, there you have it – Colorado's 'cost of living' rank can vary a bit by source and over time, but it tends to fall among the states that are more expensive to live in.
