According to Love Food, a blog that's all about dining recommendations, the best Mexican restaurant in Colorado is Denver's Tacos Tequila Whiskey.
Once a food truck and now two brick-and-mortar restaurant locations, the secret is out about Tacos Tequila Whiskey. It's got a solid 4-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,500 reviews across both locations, also being dubbed one of the eight best 'happy hour' spots in the Mile High City on Thrillist.com. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was also included on Food Network's list of 'standout' tacos found around the United States.
Local favorites at this spot include the many taco options – their menu lists 15 varieties – as well as the queso fundido and chicharrones appetizers. It's also worth noting that Tacos Tequila Whiskey offers customers eight different salsas. In other words, it's easy to customize orders here to each individual palate. They've also got a creative drink menu that features six different types of margaritas and more.
When it comes to 'happy hour,' the menu breaks outside of the restaurant's taco namesake, offering sliders, nachos, and shrimp.
