In case you missed it, one of Colorado's most prestigious athletic events is taking place this weekend – the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. Sending runners charging to the top of the 14,115-foot Pikes Peak on Saturday and Sunday (with runners also making the return trip down the mountain on Sunday), weather becomes a big factor given the high elevation of this race.
Last year, the race was held in August, with the fastest runners being greeted by frigid winds, low visibility, and blowing snow at the summit. This was relatively unexpected, showing just how unpredictable weather in August can be.
This year, the decision was made to hold the race in September – a time of the year when weather can tend to be a bit more consistent in Colorado, but overall, a bit colder, too.
The current Mountain-Forecast.com forecast for Pikes Peak on Saturday calls for a clear morning with 15 mile-per-hour winds above treeline and a summit temperature of about 41 degrees – likely to feel a bit warmer with the sun, though that wind will cool it back down during exposed areas of the race. It's also worth noting that wind is expected to increase to about 35 miles per hour on the summit later in the day, though this should happen at a time when runners are already off of the peak thanks to the early 7 AM start time.
On Sunday, wind may be more of an issue. Though skies are expected to be clear in the morning, wind speeds of about 25 miles per hour are expected with a summit temperature of about 41 degrees.
Overall, the sunny skies will be welcomed by runners, but that wind will probably have many thankful for the new jacket requirement introduced this year. All runners are required to bring a hooded, windproof, water-resistant (or waterproof), and breathable outer layer (plastic ponchos not allowed).
Follow along with the forecast in days leading up to the race here.
