Loveland Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Loveland Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Here's a look at road conditions in various parts of Colorado on the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Conditions are subject to change and additional traffic cameras, as well as travel conditions, can be found on the Colorado Department of Transportation website here.

Note: This is one traffic camera in the area and may not be representative of conditions in the entire area. Traffic camera images were collected at about 9:30-10:20 AM.

Denver:

Denver, Colorado. US 6 at 6th Ave and CO 121. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Denver, Colorado. US 6 at 6th Ave and CO 121. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Colorado Springs:

Colorado Springs; I-25 at Uintah St. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Colorado Springs; I-25 at Uintah St. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Frisco, Summit County:

Frisco; I-70, .2 miles west of Main Street. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Frisco; I-70, .2 miles west of Main Street. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Vail:

I-70, .3 miles west of Vail Road. Photo Credit: CDOT.

I-70, .3 miles west of Vail Road. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Glenwood Springs:

Glenwood Canyon, east of Glenwood Springs. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Glenwood Canyon, east of Glenwood Springs. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Rabbit Ears Pass, east of Steamboat Springs:

US-40 (Rabbit Ears Pass) at junction with Muddy Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

US-40 (Rabbit Ears Pass) at junction with Muddy Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Cameron Pass:

CO 14, 1.2 miles west of Cameron Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

CO 14, 1.2 miles west of Cameron Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Loveland Pass:

US-6, Loveland Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

US-6, Loveland Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Hoosier Pass:

Hoosier Pass along CO-9. 0.1 miles north of Mark Court. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Hoosier Pass along CO-9. 0.1 miles north of Mark Court. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Buena Vista:

Buena Vista area, US-24 at US-285. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Buena Vista area, US-24 at US-285. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Million Dollar Highway:

Between Ouray and Silverton on the Million Dollar Highway. US-550. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Between Ouray and Silverton on the Million Dollar Highway. US-550. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Wolf Creek Pass:

US-160 along Wolf Creek Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

US-160 along Wolf Creek Pass. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Didn't spot the area you're looking for? Find more here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.