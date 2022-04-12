Here's a look at road conditions in various parts of Colorado on the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Conditions are subject to change and additional traffic cameras, as well as travel conditions, can be found on the Colorado Department of Transportation website here.
Note: This is one traffic camera in the area and may not be representative of conditions in the entire area. Traffic camera images were collected at about 9:30-10:20 AM.
Denver:
Colorado Springs:
Frisco, Summit County:
Vail:
Glenwood Springs:
Rabbit Ears Pass, east of Steamboat Springs:
Cameron Pass:
Loveland Pass:
Hoosier Pass:
Buena Vista:
Million Dollar Highway:
Wolf Creek Pass:
Didn't spot the area you're looking for? Find more here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.