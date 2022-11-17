Few entertainment venues can compete with the experience of seeing a beloved artist at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. It's no surprise this spot has a 4.9-star rating on Google with over 44,000 reviews – it's just that great.
While a lot of shows are yet to be announced for the 2023 Red Rocks summer concert series, here's a preview of what next year will look like at this iconic Centennial State destination:
- Friday, March 31 - Dabin, Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz & MYRNE
- Saturday, April 1 - Dom Dolla
- Thursday, April 6 - Mersiv, Daily Bread, Sippy, Astrolizard
- Thursday, April 13 – Subtronics Night 1 – Pendulum (DJ Set), HOL!, Leotrix ARTIX! b2b, SweetTooth
- Friday, April 14 – Subtronics Night 2 – Netsky, Imanu, VEIL, AHEE
- Saturday, April 15 - Ben Böhmer and Bob Moses, with Layla Benitez, CRi, Andy Immerman
- Sunday, April 23 - Svdden Death with Apashe, YVM3, YAKZ b2b Prosecute, HVDES, VanFleet
- Tuesday, April 25 - Goth Babe with Cautious Clay, Yoke Lore
- Thursday, April 27 - Gorgon City
- Tuesday, May 2 - Hippo Campus
- Wednesday, May 3 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
- Thursday, May 4 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
- Sunday, May 14 – John Summit
- Monday, May 15 - Dermot Kennedy (The Sonder Tour)
- Thursday, May 25 - Two Friends
- Saturday, May 27 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
- Sunday, May 28 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
- Saturday, June 3 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Sunday, June 4 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Wednesday, June 7 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Thursday, June 8 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (two shows, 1:30 PM & 8:00 PM)
- Friday, June 9, Brit Floyd
- Wednesday, June 21 – Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future World Tour 2023
- Tuesday, July 18 – Killer Queen
- Friday, Aug. 11 - Jon Pardi, Larry Fleet, Randall King
- Thursday, August 24 – "1964" The Tribute
- Monday, Sept. 18 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Tuesday, Sept. 19 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Friday, September 22 – Get the Led Out
- Wednesday, Sept. 27 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton
- Thursday, Sept. 28 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham
Find shows that might be added to this list after publishing here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.