A new year is here and that means a new round of shows set to take place at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. After being the highest-grossing and highest-attended music venue worldwide in 2021, Red Rocks already has 50-plus nights of shows on the schedule for 2022.
Here's a breakdown of what's happening as of January 7, with more shows likely to be added as the summer concert season approaches:
- Jan. 28 — Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks with Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy, and Jacoby
- April 14 — Gorgon City
- April 15 — Nghtmr: Into the Drmvrse
- April 16 — Kevin Gates, Gucci Mane, with Young Nudy, Jackboy
- April 17 — John Mulaney: From Scratch (two shows)
- April 20 — 420 on the Rocks: Pepper, Method Man & Redman, Prof, Collie Buddz, DENM, The Underachievers, Keznamdi
- April 22 — Galantis, 3LAU, Mat Zo, KLO
- April 23 — Lotus, Cut Copy, STRFKR (DJ set)
- April 24 — Dom Dolla
- April 28-29 — Trevor Hall, Citizen Cope, with Rising Appalachia, (plus Gone Gone Beyond on April 28 only)
- April 30 — Sublime with Rome
- May 3-4 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Waxahatchee
- May 5 — Hippie Sabotage
- May 6-7 — Brantley Gilbert
- May 9 — Russ
- May 14-15 — Turnpike Troubadors, with Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly
- May 16 — Kaleo
- May 21 — Global Dub Festival with Peekaboo, Dirty Monkey, ATliens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard and Zia
- May 26 — The Infamous Stringdusters & The California Honeydrops
- May 28 — Funk on the Rocks: Chromeo, Purple Disco Machine, Blue DeTiger, Jim-E Stack
- May 29 — Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals
- June 1-2 — Lord Huron
- June 3 — Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- June 4 — Michael Franti & Spearhead
- June 9 — Brit Floyd (Pink Floyd tribute band)
- June 10 — The Revivalists
- June 11 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters
- June 12 — Tash Sultana
- June 14-15 — Glass Animals
- June 16 — Chicago, Brian Wilson
- June 20 — Bleachers, Wolf Alice
- June 21 — Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
- June 22 — Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine and Neko Case
- June 28 — Trombone Shorty, with Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr., and Dumstaphunk and the Soul Rebels
- June 30 — Kraftwerk 3-D
- July 11-12 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise, with Briston Maroney
- July 14 — Trampled by Turtles, with Ruston Kelly
- July 19 — Killer Queen (Queen tribute band)
- July 21 — David Gray
- July 22-23 — STS9
- July 27 — Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October
- July 29-30 — Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon
- Aug. 17 — Mt. Joy
- Aug. 25 — 1964: The Tribute (Beatles tribute band)
- Sept. 9-10 — Brandi Carlile, Lucius (Sept. 9), The Indigo Girls (Sept. 10), and Allison Russell (both nights)
- Sept. 15 — The Head and the Heart
- Sept. 22 — Get the Led Out (Led Zeppelin tribute band)
- Oct. 10-11 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Oct. 22 — Midland, Hailey Whitters, Jackson Dean
Red Rocks currently has a mask policy in place for indoor areas. Some shows may have testing or vaccine requirements. Additional details related to the impacts of COVID-19 can be found here and a breakdown of COVID-19-related guidelines can be found here.
What show are you looking forward to the most this year? Let us know in the comments section.
