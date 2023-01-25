Harbor in Lake Pueblo Photo Credit: J. Michael Jones (iStock).

 J. Michael Jones

Colorado's state park system get big help from volunteers each year – here's a look at how much value these generous residents provide.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, southeast region, recently published a breakdown of how much volunteerism took place in 2022, including 18 spots of volunteering in their report.

In total, 48,405 hours of volunteering took place among 1,217 volunteers (again, in the southeast region, alone). It's also worth noting that volunteers drove a total of 147,829 miles. At an average of almost 40 hours of work per volunteer, that's a pretty huge effort.

Let's pretend these volunteers were getting paid the state minimum wage of $13.65 per hour, also compensated the state government norm of $0.53 per mile driven. The hours, alone, would total $660,728.25 in wages, with another $78,349.37 tacked on for mileage. That totals a whopping $739,077.62 dollars – and that's only the southeast region.

The most volunteerism in this region took place at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, where 170 volunteers completed 11,554.3 hours of work. Other popular destinations included in the report were Mueller State Park and Lake Pueblo State Park.

No doubt about it – volunteers play a major role in making sure many outdoor recreation destinations around the state are taken care of.

Looking to volunteer? A wide range of opportunities are available. Find out more on the CPW website.

Here's a full breakdown of their report:

A breakdown of 2022 volunteerism in the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region Volunteer Program. Image: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Thank you for these and volunteers everywhere!

