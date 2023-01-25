Colorado's state park system get big help from volunteers each year – here's a look at how much value these generous residents provide.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, southeast region, recently published a breakdown of how much volunteerism took place in 2022, including 18 spots of volunteering in their report.
In total, 48,405 hours of volunteering took place among 1,217 volunteers (again, in the southeast region, alone). It's also worth noting that volunteers drove a total of 147,829 miles. At an average of almost 40 hours of work per volunteer, that's a pretty huge effort.
Let's pretend these volunteers were getting paid the state minimum wage of $13.65 per hour, also compensated the state government norm of $0.53 per mile driven. The hours, alone, would total $660,728.25 in wages, with another $78,349.37 tacked on for mileage. That totals a whopping $739,077.62 dollars – and that's only the southeast region.
The most volunteerism in this region took place at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, where 170 volunteers completed 11,554.3 hours of work. Other popular destinations included in the report were Mueller State Park and Lake Pueblo State Park.
No doubt about it – volunteers play a major role in making sure many outdoor recreation destinations around the state are taken care of.
Looking to volunteer? A wide range of opportunities are available. Find out more on the CPW website.
Here's a full breakdown of their report:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Thank you for these and volunteers everywhere!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.