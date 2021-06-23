The Australian Cattle Dog is the most popular dog breed in Denver for 2021, according to a recent report from Rover.
The third annual report from the online pet care website ranked the top 20 most popular breeds across the U.S., including the five trending dog breeds in the 35 largest U.S. cities.
The Blue Heeler, also known as the Australian Cattle Dog, make sense given the breeds’ high energy and strong ability to run and exercise — the perfect adventure partner.
Here are the top five favorite pooches in the Mile High City:
1. Australian Cattle Dog
2. English Bulldog
3. Border Collie
4. Pembroke Welsh Corgi
5. German Shorthaired Pointer
Listed as "always unique," the mixed breed ranked as the most popular dog breed in the nation followed by the Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, and Goldendoodle.
Looking at the “pandemic puppy” boom, the study found that 67% of dog owners said they welcomed a dog into their family in the past year during the pandemic.
Rover also surveyed 1,000 U.S. dog parents to determine key factors for getting a dog, which included snuggling (60%), a breed that would get along with other pets (54%), and a highly intelligent breed (51%).
See the full report here.
