A 75-year-old woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital after she slipped at a stream crossing on Capitol Ditch Trail in Pitkin County, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Department.
Crews from the sheriff's office received an initial report of the incident at around noon on Friday. The reporting party said that the injured woman was experiencing pain in her ribs and back, as well as shortness of breath.
Teams from Mountain Rescue Aspen and a CareFlight crew responded to the scene.
"The CareFlight crew, which consists of a pilot, a paramedic, and a nurse, landed on scene at an elevation of approximately 9,500 feet at 1:33 p.m. and determined that the woman would need to be transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO," the release said.
No further information regarding the patients condition has been made available.
The Capitol Ditch Trail is one of the trails that can access Capitol Lake from the Capitol Creek Trailhead, according to officials. The trail is generally considered moderate difficulty.
