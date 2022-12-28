Very dangerous avalanche conditions are present in several regions of Colorado due to heavy snow and strong winds, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
An avalanche warning is in effect for the Park Range, Elkhead Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Grand and Battlements Mesas, Thompson Divide, Elk Mountains, San Juan Mountains, Ophir, and Lizard Head Pass until Thursday morning.
In these areas, large slides will be easy to trigger, according to the National Weather Service.
The areas highlighted in red on the CAIC provided map below have been given a 4 of 5 on the Avalanche danger scale, meaning that natural and human caused avalanches are very likely.
"Expect widespread avalanche activity large enough to bury or kill a person. Some avalanches will release spontaneously. Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended," CAIC said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Find additional updates and details on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Stay off rt 550 between Ouray south thru the passes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.