An early blast of wintry weather battered Berthoud Pass in Colorado Thursday and into Friday morning.
Heavy snow and a wind chill of 16 degrees were recorded atop Berthoud Pass early Friday morning around 2:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
"It's August 20th and Berthoud Pass is reporting a wind chill of 16° with heavy snow!" the NWS wrote in a tweet early Friday morning. "You have to love Colorado weather!"
It's August 20th and Berthoud Pass is reporting a wind chill of 16° with heavy snow! You have to love Colorado weather! #COwx pic.twitter.com/z5NjX7Z4vk— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 20, 2021
Photographs tweeted by the NWS show The Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park and Interstate 70 covered in fresh dusting of snow.
Say it ain't snow! ❄️— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 20, 2021
Yesterday, some of our mountain areas received some summer snowfall. (Left: Alpine Visitor Center in @RockyNPS) (Right: Vail Pass on I-70) #COwx pic.twitter.com/wHAH1wesFC
Along with bitter wind chills and snow-covered peaks, hail was also reported across several areas of the state Thursday. See photographs and videos of the storm here.
High country snow showers could continue into the weekend, according to mountain-forecast.com. Several fourteener summits including Longs, Elbert, and Quandary could see a dusting of snow or more on Saturday.
Despite no snowfall over Pikes Peaks, summit temperatures Friday morning of 28 degrees were certainly cold enough to support fresh flakes. Pikes Peak is likely to remain snow-free this weekend.
While sunrise is indicating that no snow fell on Pikes Peaks overnight, the current summit temperature of 28 degrees would support it! (webcam and weather courtesy of Colorado Springs and the Cog Railway) #cowx #tistheseason pic.twitter.com/ACQgDXSJnh— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 20, 2021
The summit of Berthoud Pass rises over 11,000 feet in elevation and is located directly off of U.S. Highway 40, just east of the Continental Divide.
Snow falls frequently across Colorado generally from October through May, sometimes beginning as early as late August across higher elevations.
Editor's Note: All weather conditions are subject to change. Check current forecasts prior to setting out on an adventure.
I always loved driving through Berthoud. Such beauty. LOL, CO, you just never can tell with the weather! I wish for easy rain, no fires, no drought, no flash floods. Miss you, CO.
