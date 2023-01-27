While all this snow is great for filling the state of Colorado with water, it can have some negative impacts on the state's wildlife.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, deep snow during this particularly stormy start to the year in areas that are typically good for wintering can result in additional stress as wildlife tries to survive harsher months. Areas that typically provide good access to winter vegetation may be snow covered, which can result in animal starvation and sometimes death.
"Seeing animals in poor body condition or starving is hard," said Wildlife Officer Kyle Bond. “We know people mean well when they try to help. Unfortunately, that desire to help can be more harmful. It is hard to sit back and watch, but the reality is this is nature. Sometimes we have to let nature take its course.”
Poor conditions in typical wintering habitats can also mean animals are more likely to be on the move during colder months. Not only does this mean the animals are burning more calories, it also means that animals can be pushed into civilization, creating traffic hazards and seeking food closer to human life.
As animals are being pushed into residential areas, it's important to give them their space. It's also crucial not to feed animals, as this can result in animals losing their fear of humans (something that leads to negative interactions and euthanization), as well as predators showing up in search of food.
