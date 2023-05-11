According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, heavy rainfall has resulted in road damage and subsequent closures at Arapahoe County's Cherry Creek State Park. All entrances remain open at this time.
The key closure exists on Lake View Road, which is near the park office. Images from the scene show flooding and washed out sections under the roadway.
May 11, 2023
It's unclear how long this closure will be in place, with more wet weather in store for Colorado through the weekend.
Much of the park remains open and accessible.
UPDATE: A later announcement stated that the off-leash dog park has since been closed due to standing water.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsFDq3ILwdP/
