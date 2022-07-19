Storms with the potential to produce large hail and winds up to 60 MPH are expected to hit the Front Range on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Fremont, Teller, and western El Paso counties will be impacted between 2 PM and 9 PM, the service forecasts. During this time, hail up to one inch in diameter is possible.
"Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building," NWS said.
The map below highlights the affected areas:
Best chance for the strongest winds (50-60 mph and isolated 1 inch hail will be over Fremont, Teller, and western El Paso Counties with another shot of similar hazards after 6p over the SE plains. There's a low end chance for flash flooding over flash flood prone regions. #COwx pic.twitter.com/EQccHUcvJc— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 19, 2022
Additionally, there is a limited chance for flash flooding at the Hayden Pass, Chalk Cliff, East Troublesome, and Williams Fork burn scars.
Never drive through flooded roadways and avoid flood-prone areas when heavy rain is expected, including canyons, rivers, and burn scars.
