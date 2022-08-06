Widespread showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain over some of Colorado's burns scar areas this weekend, elevating the potential for flash flooding and mudslides, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
"There is a limited threat of flash flooding for burn areas today. For Sunday, there are increased chances for scattered storms that could produce heavy rain mainly along the eastern slopes of the Front Range including the Cameron Peak and Calwood burn areas," the service said.
The graph below shows the day-by-day flood threat forecast over these areas for this weekend:
"Forecast confidence is lower than normal with the details on the weather pattern somewhat unclear this weekend, but all residents and travelers in/near the burn areas should remain alert for the potential of flash flooding and be ready to take action," the service said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
