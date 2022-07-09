The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for the I-25 corridor and northeast plains of Colorado, as temps are expected to exceed 100 degrees on Saturday.
The map below highlights the affected areas:
We have maintained our Heat Advisory for much of the plains of northeast Colorado today from 10 AM to 8 PM. Expect very hot temperatures with highs exceeding 100 F in much of the warned area. #COwx pic.twitter.com/2YJKZiuta3— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 9, 2022
The advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM no Saturday, and the service wants to remind Coloradoans that hot temperatures can cause heat related illnesses.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, limit time out in the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," NWS said.
Denver Parks and Recreation have opened all of their all currently operating recreation centers as free cooling stations. Find a full list of cooling stations around the city, here.
