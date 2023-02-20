If you're not one of the 18 million-plus people that have tuned in for HBO's latest hit, The Last of Us, you might be missing out.
Set in an apocalyptic world a couple decades after society falls apart due to the outbreak of a fungal infection that takes over human hosts and turns them into violent, zombie-like beings, the series follows main characters as they navigate the dangerous world that remains.
Without giving too much away, episode six of the first season – which aired this past Sunday – saw main characters seeking to reach 'The University of Eastern Colorado'. This probably sent many Coloradans scrambling for their phones to look up where this school is located.
To answer that question – University of Eastern Colorado isn't real, simply made up to be featured in the show. In the video game that the show is based off of, the university also makes an appearance, said to be modeled after Colorado State University, which is located in Fort Collins. It's also worth noting that in the game, the fictional university is established in Boulder.
While University of Eastern Colorado might not be real, fans of the show and of the Centennial State are sure to enjoy the recognizable mountain scenes and forest views that come along with the episode.
Haven't checked out 'The Last of Us' yet? It's highly-rated for a reason, but fair warning, it's intense and gruesome at times – as one might expect in an apocalyptic landscape. Viewer discretion is advised.
New episodes come out on Sunday on HBO or it can be streamed on the app.
