The National Weather Service has posted a 'hazardous weather outlook' related to a potentially dangerous weather pattern set to soon roll through the state of Colorado.
According to the forecasting service, the weather pattern from Friday through Monday "has the potential to be very active."
On Friday, isolated thunderstorms between Colorado Springs and Springfield could mean large hail with winds reaching 60 miles per hour. Widespread rain is expected around much of the Front Range and Eastern Plains, which could come in heavy waves.
On Saturday, strong storms will likely be present across the plains and the Palmer Divide region. Large hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours of rain will be the biggest threats on this day. A widespread chance of rain will be present for much of the Front Range. During Saturday, the central mountains shouldn't have much precipitation unless something changes.
Things are still a bit uncertain for Sunday. There is a possibility for thunderstorms along the plains area and the Front Range, and if these storms occur, they could be severe. Sunday is also when rain is expected to pick up in the central mountains, with a chance of precipitation likely to continue for several days.
A chance of heavy rain and storms continues in much of Colorado on Monday and Tuesday, including the Front Range, Eastern Plains, and central mountains.
Over the next few days, some areas of high elevation could even see some snow. For example, Longs Peak will likely see a couple inches on Saturday and Sunday, before seeing around 10 inches on Monday, according to Mountain-Forecast.com.
All weather predictions are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.