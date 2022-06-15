Planning on a fourteener hike this weekend? You might want to think again.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), subtropical moisture is set to enter Colorado on Friday, sticking around through Monday. This is expected to increase the chances of flash flooding and rainfall across much of the state. Mountain-Forecast.com is currently showing that this rain will also be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms on most peaks over the weekend and, in some cases, snow – though there won't be much.
The chances for thunderstorms, rain, and flooding are the greatest on Saturday and Sunday.
Those headed to the backcountry this weekend should be aware of how the forecast might impact their plans. Expect wetter, colder conditions and a flooding risk. It will also be important to avoid lightning, as strikes can be deadly.
Find weather alerts and other up-to-date information on the National Weather Service website.
