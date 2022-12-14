Be prepared. More cold weather is likely on the way to Colorado.
Experimental mapping from the National Weather Service shows that hazardous temperatures will be likely during the week of Christmas in much of the Centennial State.
Take a look at the map below, which shows a 60 percent chance of 'much below normal' temperatures in the far eastern portion of the state and a moderate chance of 'much below normal' temperatures along the rest of the Eastern Plains region. The mapping appears to show a slight chance of 'much below normal' temperatures along major Front Range cities.
This forecast aligns with a warning that was released by local meteorologist Chris Bianchi, which suggested temperatures might drop as low as -10 degrees in Denver next week based on some models.
If temperatures do end up dropping far below the norm, travel and outdoor recreation will become extremely dangerous. Proper winterization of homes will also be important.
Plan ahead by keeping an emergency supply of food and water, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio and lamps, and extra batteries. Find additional winterization tips here and if you're traveling, pack your trunk with these items.
