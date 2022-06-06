According to a Monday announcement from the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, a search is underway for a missing couple that was visiting the Alamosa County area over the last few days. After failing to check in with their Arkansas family, questions about the status of the couple were raised.
The Alamosa County Sheriff's Office called the couple's camper "unique," a pick-up bed camper mounted on top of a flat bed trailer opposed to being placed in the back of a truck. The camper is being pulled by a blue 2001 Ford pickup with Arkansas plate 445-SBZ.
At this time, there has been no public mention of foul play being expected in the case.
Anyone who may have spotted the vehicle, camper, or either person is asked to contact the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office at 719-589-6608.
Alamosa County is located in the San Luis Valley region of southern Colorado. It is a notably remote part of the state, with the 723 square miles of county inhabited by just 16,000 residents. A number of popular tourist attractions exist in this part of the state, including the Great Sand Dunes National Park, the Sangre de Cristo mountain range, and the UFO Watchtower.
(2) comments
Prayers they're found safe❤🙏
I pray that nothing has happened to this couple! Jess
