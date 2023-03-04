Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to Twitter on Friday to share some information about a critter that was recently spotted on a house in Colorado Springs. The fuzzy, black rodent was identified as an Abert's squirrel.
"Colorado is home to three kinds of tree squirrels: the rusty red fox squirrel; the smaller and noisier pine squirrel; and the magnificent Abert’s squirrel, seen here and easily identified by a striking black or salt-and-pepper gray coat and spectacular ear tufts," CPW said.
According to CPW, Abert's squirrels are typically around 20 inches long, and weigh close to two pounds. The rodents are exceptional climbers, and typically live in ponderosa pine forests, but can also be found in the foothills.
"They build nests of leaves, sticks or needles. They have 2 litters a year -- 1 in spring and another in summer. Gestation is up to 7 weeks and they have 2-5 young each litter. Forest-dwelling goshawk eats Abert’s squirrels," CPW said.
Abert's squirrels have impressive climbing skills. They build nests of leaves, sticks or needles. They have 2 litters a year -- 1 in spring and another in summer. Gestation is up to 7 weeks and they have 2-5 young each litter. Forest-dwelling goshawk eats Abert’s squirrels. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/hzlLl29SGs— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) March 3, 2023
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.