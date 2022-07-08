Colorado's drought problem isn't something that will be fixed with a few rainstorms, as exemplified by the slight improvement of the state's dryness following several weeks of widespread wetness.
According to the US Drought Monitor, 98.48 percent of the state is 'abnormally dry' or worse, a downward shift from the 98.83 percent of the state that was at this threshold a week ago. The week-over-week improvement was a bit better in terms of official drought, with that number dropping from 86.07 percent to 82.84 percent.
One year ago, just 45.52 percent of the state was dry, while just 41.51 percent of the state was in technical drought.
While drought is more widespread this year compared to last year, it's not as dry as it was on May 17, when more than 93 percent of the state was in drought.
Meanwhile, the portion of the state in the most serious form of drought – stage four or 'exceptional' drought – dropped to its lowest point since February. At that point, none of the state was at this level compared to 0.07 percent of the state today. That number got as high as 2.61 percent near the end of May and reached above 27 percent at the start of 2021.
While widespread drought continues in Colorado, overall severity is lower than last year in terms of how intense that drought is.
