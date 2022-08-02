While Colorado might be known for its craft beer options, there's a summer festival coming up that seltzer lovers will be sure to love.
The nationally touring 'Seltzerland' hard seltzer festival will be making a stop in Denver this summer, according to a press release from event organizers.
The event will feature seltzer samplings of over 100 options, themed games, and prizes.
"Attendees will be able to enjoy tons of entertainment, like seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf, and cornhole, as well as take advantage of the photo ops in an inflatable bubble-filled photo booth. There will also be a DJ on deck to provide a live soundtrack to the perfect day," says a release about the event.
Participants will also get a chance to vote for their favorite seltzer brand in several categories including 'best can design' and 'best brand experience'.
"Each event is filled with brands big and small like White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and BuzzBallz. Guests will be able to spread out and enjoy a variety of hard seltzer samplings from the best brands in the land," the release said.
This one-day-only festival will take place on September 10 at the Overland Golf Course in Denver. General admission tickets costs $35 each and VIP costs $55 each.
"VIP ticket holders will kick off the event with premier timeslots, a full-sized can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail, and a commemorative tasting cup," a release about the event says.
For more information, or to purchase ticket visit the Seltzerland website, here.
