Hard seltzer fans are in for a bubbly and refreshing summer treat next weekend in Colorado.
Seltzerland is set to return to the Mile High City of Denver next Saturday, September 11th, at the Overland Golf Course. The nationally-touring festival invites attendees to take a leisurely stroll on the greens as they sample over 100 flavors of hard seltzers from a variety of brands, including White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, and Playamar.
Hormel Black Label Bacon will also be on site serving a lineup of brunch bites.
"We created Seltzerland to give hard seltzer fans the opportunity to sample new flavors in the most fun way possible. With one-of-a-kind activations, brand new seltzer varieties, and beautiful golf courses, Seltzerland is a can't-miss experience.” said Cannonball Productions CEO & Founder Kate Levenstien.
There are two ways to experience Seltzerland, with general admission tickets starting at $42 per person and VIP tickets at $62 per person. VIP ticket holders will kick off the festival with premier time-slots, a full-sized can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail, and complimentary snacks.
“Tee-times," will be available every 10 minutes for a group of 20 or less for this 2.5-hour experience.
Cannonball Productions will be donating all of the proceeds from ticket sales on Tuesday, September 7th to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Overland Golf Course is located at 1801 South Huron Street. No golfing skills required. For tickets and more details, please visit www.seltzerland.com.
