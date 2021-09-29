Denver's Botanic Gardens is kicking off spooky season with the return of their annual "Glow at the Gardens" jack-o'-lantern event.
This year, artists will use pumpkins from local farms to hand-carve their intricate designs and create unique jack-o'-lantern displays. Other than metal or wooden armatures used to support large sculptures and some props, the featured art pieces will be made entirely of real pumpkins, according to Denver Botanic Gardens.
The gardens will be undergoing a spooky makeover this season and visitors can expect illusions, props, and sound effects throughout the event.
Costumes are encouraged at this event, but any with weapons (real or fake) or masks that cover the entire face will not be allowed for people over 17-years-old.
The exhibit will be open from October 19-21 and tickets go on sale for the public on October 4.
Regular admission price: $19-$23
Location: 1007 York Street Denver, CO 80206
Website: https://www.botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/glow-gardens
