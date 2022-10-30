Trick-or-treaters will have dry, mild conditions to look forward to on Halloween night throughout most of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Clear skies are expected throughout the night on Monday in the south central and southeast part of the state, as well as in the metro Denver area, along the Front Range, and across the Northeast plains. Light wind will be possible in these regions.
That being said, it will still be fairly chilly throughout the night, and kids and adults should bundle up as temps are expected to creep toward freezing in some areas.
The NWS provided graphs below show an hour-by-hour temperature forecast of the evening.
The outlook for Halloween. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NIOSc2fEoq— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 30, 2022
Here is your Halloween 2022 Trick-or-Treat forecast across south central and southeast Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/UDU1XOuAjK— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 30, 2022
