Roughly half of Colorado is marked with pink on the National Weather Service weather alert map, indicating that widespread 'red flag' warnings are active amid extreme fire risk.
The warnings vary by location, but share many similarities – expect strong winds and dry conditions in the eastern half of the state from Thursday to at least Friday, including major Front Range metro areas. Some spots are expected to get wind up to 75 miles per hour, which can result in fires spreading quickly and being difficult to maintain.
As noted, the warnings start on Thursday, lasting through Friday, at least. Proceed with extreme caution and don't burn anything during unsafe conditions. Even an accident can have devastating results.
This will likely be a dangerous fire year with more than 85 percent of the state currently experiencing some level of drought. Stay up-to-date with where dangerous conditions exist throughout the year on the National Weather Service website.
Author's Note: Weather warnings and alerts can vary greatly depending on the area they apply to. See information about your specific area by clicking on the map found on this page.
