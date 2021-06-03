Recent rains have washed away drought conditions in southeast Colorado while the Western Slope continues to face off with wildfire risks amid extreme dryness.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that southeast Colorado is drying out. Nearly the entire eastern half of the state is showing drought-free conditions.
The latest US Drought Monitor (issued June 3rd, 2021) indicates SE CO as drought free, with widespread precip departures from normal of +2 to +5 inches across eastern CO since Jan 1st! Unfortunately, this moisture has not been as plentiful along and west of ContDvd. #cowx pic.twitter.com/8suLSkIpPx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 3, 2021
According to the National Weather Service, data released Thursday, June 3rd indicates widespread precipitation departures in the eastern half of Colorado from the norm of 2-plus to 5-plus inches since January 1st.
Despite some recent rains, nearly half of the state is still experiencing abnormally dry to severe and exceptional drought.
Recent forecasts from the NWS Climate Prediction Center suggesting another hot and dry summer for Colorado, stating "persistence and expansion of drought conditions across much of the West through the end of August."
Persistence and expansion of #drought are forecast across much of the West through the end of August. Some improvement is possible across parts of the Southern Plains and Florida. Hawaii may also see drought development. https://t.co/Tp4IHSv4Of pic.twitter.com/LLmooUpuF5— NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) May 20, 2021
“At some point this summer, I think every single location in Western Colorado will be at risk for a large wildfire,” assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger told Aspen Daily News.
An active monsoon season this summer could help during wildfire season, which typically brings heavy rains in July, August, and September.
Editor's Note: Thunderstorms with lightning, large hail, and strong winds can strike any time of the year. Be prepared for quickly-changing weather, especially in the mountains. Always check the forecast before hitting the trail.
