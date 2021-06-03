Aerial view of irrigation circles in eastern Colorado. Photo Credit: Skyhobo (iStock).

Recent rains have washed away drought conditions in southeast Colorado while the Western Slope continues to face off with wildfire risks amid extreme dryness.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that southeast Colorado is drying out. Nearly the entire eastern half of the state is showing drought-free conditions. 

According to the National Weather Service, data released Thursday, June 3rd indicates widespread precipitation departures in the eastern half of Colorado from the norm of 2-plus to 5-plus inches since January 1st.

Despite some recent rains, nearly half of the state is still experiencing abnormally dry to severe and exceptional drought. 

Recent forecasts from the NWS Climate Prediction Center suggesting another hot and dry summer for Colorado, stating "persistence and expansion of drought conditions across much of the West through the end of August."

“At some point this summer, I think every single location in Western Colorado will be at risk for a large wildfire,” assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger told Aspen Daily News

An active monsoon season this summer could help during wildfire season, which typically brings heavy rains in July, August, and September.

Editor's Note: Thunderstorms with lightning, large hail, and strong winds can strike any time of the year. Be prepared for quickly-changing weather, especially in the mountains. Always check the forecast before hitting the trail.

