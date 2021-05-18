Wild weather is moving through Colorado, bringing the possibility of heavy rain, mountain snow, flash flooding, lightning, hail, and tornados to parts of the state this week. Weather is expected to be most tumultuous along parts of the Front Range, the Eastern Plains, and parts of southern Colorado.
Strong storms are in the forecast beginning on Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Saturday for some areas.
"The best chance of storms will be along the Colorado and New Mexico border," an advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS) reads for Tuesday. "Small hail and wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible with the strongest storms."
Cloud and cool with showers over the mountains, valleys and I-25 corridor region. #cowx pic.twitter.com/MYSnZOsso7— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 18, 2021
Several inches of snow are also expected to fall in the mountains on Tuesday, mainly across the higher elevations.
Calmer conditions will likely arrive on Wednesday though heavy mountain rains are expected. This calmer weather won't last for long.
Dryline thunderstorms containing damaging winds, large hail, and maybe even some isolated tornadoes could move across the state on Thursday afternoon. There’s an even "higher-end severe risk" expected to develop over the plains for both Friday and Saturday, according to the NWS.
These back-to-back days of storms are likely impact several areas including Rampart Range above 7,500 feet, Pikes Peak, Monument Ridge, Canon City, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, Springfield, and Las Animas.
Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially over burn scars and urban areas.
Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon your car and climb to higher ground immediately. You and your vehicle can be quickly swept away.
A portion of US Highway 160 was shut down over La Veta Pass on Tuesday morning due to adverse weather and multiple spin-outs. The 36-mile stretch has since reopened.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. For road closures and traffic delays across the state, check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org.
