During what's shaping up to be a wild weather day in Colorado (with big snow on the way), the National Weather Service took to Twitter to share a moment where an interstate highway was spotted covered in hail.
Captured by a Colorado Department of Transportation highway camera, hail covered I-76 near Keenesburg on Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service warned nighttime commuters that their drive could be slick due to rain, hail, sleet, and snow that's landed around the state of Colorado.
"Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you."
Rain showers are expected to continue around much of the Front Range and in the Eastern Plains region until at least tomorrow morning, with snow expected at higher elevations during that time.
