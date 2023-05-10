Big hail Photo Credit: lblu (iStock).

 lblu

A thunderstorm absolutely clobbered parts of Colorado's I-25 corridor last night, stretching into the Eastern Plains. Hail measuring at roughly 3.2 inches in diameter reportedly fell – according to the National Weather Service, that's between the size of a teacup (three inches) and a grapefruit (four inches).

Danielle Grant, of Denver's 9News, took to Twitter to share a map showing how big hail was that landed around a large portion of Colorado, just east of Longmont. The largest size depicted on this map was 3.2 inches in diameter, though a much of the impacted area got hail up to two inches in diameter – the size of an egg.

This hail was large enough to cause damage, with windows reportedly broken and dents made in vehicles.

As can be expected when big weather rolls through, a number of Coloradans took to social media to share their experience.

See several of those posts below:

Meteorologists are also warning of more severe weather set to hit on Wednesday. As the day progresses, storms are likely to get severe.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

