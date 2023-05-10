A thunderstorm absolutely clobbered parts of Colorado's I-25 corridor last night, stretching into the Eastern Plains. Hail measuring at roughly 3.2 inches in diameter reportedly fell – according to the National Weather Service, that's between the size of a teacup (three inches) and a grapefruit (four inches).
Danielle Grant, of Denver's 9News, took to Twitter to share a map showing how big hail was that landed around a large portion of Colorado, just east of Longmont. The largest size depicted on this map was 3.2 inches in diameter, though a much of the impacted area got hail up to two inches in diameter – the size of an egg.
This hail was large enough to cause damage, with windows reportedly broken and dents made in vehicles.
I can't get over the hail tracks. And the massive area hit by hail the size of golf balls, tennis balls + baseballs.— Danielle Grant (@theWXwoman) May 10, 2023
The damage will be bad. We'll see what the morning light brings. #9wx pic.twitter.com/5N5HwYdMwL
As can be expected when big weather rolls through, a number of Coloradans took to social media to share their experience.
See several of those posts below:
Yeah, so it’s hailing - a lot - 470 & 120th. Estimating the biggest here we’re about 1” (not getting out atm to confirm). @NWSBoulder #cowx pic.twitter.com/wBTwcHqkTm— Jen Walton (@mejenwalton) May 10, 2023
Cutie sized hail here in Erie! @KyleClark pic.twitter.com/sA1MspyZhf— justina (@JustJustinaa) May 10, 2023
Longmont CO, 3rd and Pratt #COwx #Hail— Meteorologist Kody Wilson (@kodythewxguy) May 10, 2023
📸 Jamie Barker pic.twitter.com/AVXo1wMDKL
Bigger than a golf ball in Erie. Car windows broken. pic.twitter.com/2Dz6sHNlqX— Seth Abbott (@ColoradoSeth) May 10, 2023
After math at the Love’s in Johnstown pic.twitter.com/N9Lh3QnGOt— Sam Robertson (@SamTRobertson) May 10, 2023
Sure did. Woke me up in Longmont pic.twitter.com/fV7mMfpvjH— Amy Parulis (@AmyParulis) May 10, 2023
YIKES! We’re seeing a lot of damage in Erie this morning. People are waking up to broken windshields, brake lights, side view mirrors and chunks of hail due to last night’s storm.— Briana Fernandez (@BrianaFernNews) May 10, 2023
We’re expecting more of that later today. Tune in right now @9NEWS for the latest. pic.twitter.com/B1RJfQQUN1
Meteorologists are also warning of more severe weather set to hit on Wednesday. As the day progresses, storms are likely to get severe.
The potential for strong to severe storms later today continues to increase. Large, damaging hail will be the biggest threat, however damaging winds, flooding and a few tornados will be possible as well. #COwx pic.twitter.com/W4UzrVjmvQ— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 10, 2023
🚨NORTHEASTERN COLORADO:— Jen Walton (@mejenwalton) May 10, 2023
There is a significant risk for severe weather today, in particular 2+” hail & possibly tornadoes.
Please keep an eye on the sky & heed warnings.
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a setup this significant. Be careful out there. #cowx pic.twitter.com/u4HyKXRtZN
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.