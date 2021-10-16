Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the driver of the semitruck involved in the 2019 pile-up that killed four people on Interstate 70, was found guilty on Friday of 27 of the 41 charges against him including four counts of vehicular homicide.
Closing statements were made on Friday morning, and the jury submitted their official verdicts just before 5 P.M. Friday afternoon.
25-year-old Aguilera-Mederos was convicted on 23 other charges including assault in the first degree, attempt to commit assault in the first degree, vehicular assault, reckless driving and careless driving, in addition to the four counts of vehicular homicide.
The jury found him not guilty of 15 other counts of attempt to commit assault in the first degree.
In April 2019, Aguilera-Mederos was on his first solo trip as a truck driver near Floyd Hill, between Genesee Park and Idaho Springs when his brakes reportedly went out.
After a period of swerving through traffic to avoid other vehicles, he collided with another semi-truck, which ultimately caused the 28-vehicle crash that sent a plume of black smoke and fire into the air.
Four people died in the crash and 10 others were injured.
Prosecutors argued that there were many opportunities to avoid the crash, while defense argued that the brake failure left him with no feasible option.
The judge scheduled Aguilera-Mederos' sentencing hearing for December 13.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.