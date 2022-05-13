Rocky Mountain Wild, a non-profit organization dedicated to wildlife conservation, has announced their latest in a series of events designed to commemorate endangered species week in Colorado.
On May 18 at 7:30 PM, the organization will be hosting their "Get Curious About Colorado Bats" guided hike with Aaron Sidder from Bat Conservation International.
"Aaron will lead a discussion on the ecology of bats, where they live, what they do, and why they're important. He'll also bring in some tips for making your home, yard, or park more bat-friendly as well as identifying species bats in real-time with an Echo Meter Touch Bat Detector," the event description reads.
Colorado is home to 18 bat species, three of which are considered "sensitive species," according to U.S. Forest Service standards.
"Bats face numerous threats in Colorado, such as habitat loss and climate change. In addition, hibernating bats in Colorado may be impacted by white-nose syndrome (WNS), a pathogen that has killed millions of bats in the eastern and midwestern U.S. since 2006. WNS has not been detected in Colorado, but is now present in adjacent states," the Rocky Mountain Wild website says.
Participants will be asked to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before the hike starts. They should also consider bringing water, bug spray, and layered clothing.
"We might be venturing off the designated trail, so boots would be advised (or closed-toed shoes)," event organizers said.
The hike will begin at Garland Trail Head at Crown Hill Park. For more information or to RSVP, visit the event posting, here.
