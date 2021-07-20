FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1995, file photo, a wolf leaps across a road into the wilds of central Idaho north of Salom. Environmental groups have notified Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other state officials on Monday, July 19, 2021, of their intent to file a lawsuit over an expanded wolf-killing law the groups say will result in the illegal killing of federally protected grizzly bear and lynx. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac, File)