A group of at least five moose were separated in Granby, Colorado on Friday after being approached by several people attempting to take photos, according to the Granby Police Department.
Officials are asking for the moose to be left alone so that they can safely pass through the area.
"Our officers are trying to get the moose safely out of harm’s way. Please do not approach or harass the moose," the department said in a Facebook post.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife have been informed of the incident, and are working to keep the animals safe.
"They have been separated so they are stressed. Please drive slowly and do not approach," officials from the Town of Granby said.
Though beautiful, moose can be very aggressive, making it important to give them space. In fact, there were five recorded moose attacks against humans last year in Colorado and one incident that left a dog dead.
"Moose do not fear humans so it can lead some to think they are friendly - I assure you they are not," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife's District Wildlife Manager Elissa Slezak in a moose safety video.
If you see one, observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.