A group of protesters gathered in Denver on Monday morning in support of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who was recently sentenced to 110 years in prison for a 2019 pile-up that killed four people.
In October, 26-year-old Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of 27 of the 41 charges against him, including four counts of vehicular homicide. He was later sentenced to the mandatory minimum term according to Colorado law—110 years in prison.
“I will state that if I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence,” District Court Judge Bruce Jones said before giving the sentence on December 14.
The sentence received national attention and resulted in millions signing an online petition calling for Governor Polis to grant clemency to Aguilera-Mederos.
Monday's protest was organized on Facebook under the event title, "'Crime' Does NOT Fit the Time March: Support Rogel Aguilera Mederos." According to event organizer Jessica Luna, 10 people showed up in support.
"Please note this is in no way to take anything away from the families of those who lost their lives, this is a tragedy all the way around and we offer our respect and condolences," organizers said in a post.
The hashtags #DontDriveColorado and #NoTrucksColorado have also begun to circulate on social media. Though some truck drivers have petitioned to avoid the state individually, there have been reports of trucker protests happening on a large scale.
A video shared to TikTok showed hundreds of trucks lined up outside of the Colorado border, and quickly went viral after the sentencing hearing. It was later determined that those trucks were not protesting, but could not enter the state, because of icy and windy conditions.
A second protest by the same group has been announced for Wednesday morning in Denver.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.