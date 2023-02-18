Dr. Jane Goodall, the ethologist known best for her ground breaking research and conservation efforts surrounding chimpanzees, will be speaking at the Bellco Theatre in Denver next month, according to a recent announcement.
In the 1960s, Goodall conducted some of her most famous research when she traveled from Britain to Tanzania to study chimps.
"When Jane Goodall entered the forest of Gombe, the world knew very little about chimpanzees, and even less about their unique genetic kinship to humans. She took an unorthodox approach in her field research, immersing herself in their habitat and their lives to experience their complex society as a neighbor rather than a distant observer and coming to understand them not only as a species, but also as individuals with emotions and long-term bonds," her website reads.
The event will take place on March 15 at 7 PM, and will feature a lecture from Dr. Goodall, followed by a moderated Q&A.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 22, and are expected to sell out. For more information, visit the Denver Museum of Nature and Science website, here.
