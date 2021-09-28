UPDATE: Find our most recent piece about this fire here.
A new wildfire has sparked in Summit County, Colorado and it has prompted mandatory evacuations for some Silverthorne-area residents.
According to a press release from the US Forest Service, firefighters are fighting a blaze, dubbed the Ptarmigan Fire, located northeast of Silverthorne on Ptarmigan Peak. The fire was first reported at about 4:30 Pm on Monday.
On Monday night, the fire was estimated to be 30 to 40 acres in size, resulting in a mandatory evacuation order for the Hamilton Creek area. This includes about 200 residences. A pre-evacuation order was also put in place for Angler Mountain and South 40.
"We prefer to err more on the side of caution and make sure that we have everybody out before there is an imminent threat," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.
As of the latest press release, firefighters were unable to safety engage with the fire from the ground, with crews relying on air support to keep the fire from spreading downhill toward nearby structures. As of 10:42 PM on Monday night, no homes were immediately threatened.
Additional resources are expected to be utilized on Tuesday.
Cooler temperatures and afternoon precipitation is expected in the Silverthorne area on Tuesday, which may help calm the blaze. Wind is expected to be low.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.