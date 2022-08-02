The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light.
Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
A last effort to locate him before suspending the search took place over the weekend when a six-person crew was dropped into the remote backcountry. This team accessed a remote wilderness area via the Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (DSNGRR). They then crossed the Animas River by boat and trekked into a less traveled and treacherous area. That area was quite rugged and had no established trails, which are traits shared with most of the area searched since Lamthach was reported missing on July 21 – a few days after he was last seen.
Three of the searchers were picked up by the DSNGRR on Sunday, with the remaining three picked up on Monday.
"All areas that have been searched over the past 12 days are extremely dangerous, mostly off-trail and the risk of an individual getting injured is high. If someone gets into trouble out there, a rescue effort would be long and arduous,” said Cameron Crowell of Silverton Medical Rescue.
Outside of the lack of clues, the risk to the team and use of valuable search and rescue resources were two other factors in suspending the search.
“Not being able to find a missing person is really hard to deal with emotionally, physically and mentally as a rescuer. Our team has put in the energy to extensively search and follow up on all the possible leads we’ve received, and we have also searched areas with even a remote possibility that Daniel could be there. Although official search operations have been suspended, our team members will always be looking for Daniel. My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Daniel Lamthach," said Melissa Flynn of Silverton Medical Rescue.
Those interested in helping to support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue program should consider purchasing a CORSAR card, which is quite affordable at $3 per year.
