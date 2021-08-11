FILE - In this April, 15, 2021, file photo, provided by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, officers from the sheriff's office and West Yellowstone Police Department are seen near the scene of a grizzly bear mauling just outside Yellowstone National Park near West Yellowstone, Mont. Charles "Carl" Mock, 40, 0f West Yellowstone, died on April 17 of injuries sustained in the attack. An investigation into the attack found the grizzly bear was aggressively defending a moose carcass and may have recently fought off another grizzly bear to protect the cache. The bear charged at rescuers and investigators before being shot on April 16, 2021. (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)