An ancient comet with a glowing green hue is expected to pass Earth this week for the first time in an estimated 50,000 years, according to NASA. To put that into perspective, the last time the comet would have been visible, "ice age" era Neanderthals roamed the planet.
The comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), has made its closest pass to the sun, and will make its closest pass to the earth on Wednesday. Under dark and clear skies, the greenish comet should be visible by the naked eye early tomorrow morning and that night.
The best time to spot the comet will be in the early morning sky, while the moon is dim, the agency said. Sky watchers should look to the northwest when looking for comet. It will be identifiable by its glowing, greenish aura and skies are projected to be relatively clear in Colorado when the comet will be most visible.
"The now bright comet visiting the inner Solar System has been showing not only a common dust tail, ion tail, and green gas coma, but also an uncommonly distinctive antitail. The antitail does not actually lead the comet -- it is just that the head of the comet is seen superposed on part of the fanned-out and trailing dust tail, according to NASA in a Tuesday morning report.
Stargazers with binoculars will have a better view, the report reads. The image below shows how the comet will look to the naked eye, compared to with binoculars and a telescope:
'A Triple View of Comet ZTF' image from the #NASA_Apphttps://t.co/KFDUwHGlNz#Astrophotography #astronomy #space pic.twitter.com/zHJ59ahL8w— Swetilein (@Swetilein1) January 31, 2023
