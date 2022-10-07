Approximately 9,362 acres of land from Medano Ranch in Mosca is being transferred to Great Sand Dunes National Park, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
“Great Sand Dunes and The Nature Conservancy have built a model for collaboration that will help guarantee that future generations have access to this special place,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in the release.
“This acquisition underscores the central role that locally led conservation efforts play in the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful initiative and our ongoing efforts to conserve, connect and restore public lands and waters."
Medano Ranch is currently being operated by the Nature Conservancy (TNC), who also care for a herd of bison that live on the land. For the next seven years, TNC will maintain the herd and develop a plan to move them. The conservancy will also continue to manage the 20,000-acre Zapata property that is adjacent to the national park.
“The lands being transferred to the Park contain important springs and wetlands that support a rich diversity of life. This acquisition marks an important step toward completing the plan for Great Sand Dunes National Park that was established in 2004," said Great Sand Dunes National Park Superintendent Pamela Rice.
In the future, TNC plans on transferring the remaining 3,192 acres of Medano Ranch to the park, according to the release.
