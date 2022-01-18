An injured great horned owl was rescued on Monday after being struck by a vehicle near Barr Lake State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Park manger Michelle Seubert received a call about the injured bird and arranged to have it sent to the Birds of Prey Foundation of Colorado.
Specific details regarding the owl's injuries were not available, but its pupils are noticeably uneven. This could point to some sort of a head injury, but it could also be an example of the bird's binocular vision in action.
Animals with binocular vision are able to see an object with both eyes at the same time. Their pupils can also dilate independently, which sharpens their vision in various light.
Owls are a federally protected species and can live more than 20 years. They survive in an array of habitats, including dense forests, suburban woodlands, city parks, riparian areas, and in coastal areas, according to CPW.
The Birds of Prey Foundation of Colorado has been rescuing and rehabilitating birds of prey in Colorado since 1979. According to their website, the organization has helped over 16,000 birds.
